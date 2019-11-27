|
Martin Richard Kennelly (Mart , Marty) 71, born on July 9, 1948 passed away peacefully after a long journey with cancer on November 12, 2019. He is survived by his best friend of forty-nine years, Constance Anne (Connie) Kennelly (Rogers). Loving father and champion of John Arthur Kennelly (Jill Kennelly), Kristin Kathleen Ramundo (Robert Ramundo), Jaime Anne Kurowski (Jack Kurowski). Beloved grandfather of Mia Rose Ramundo (15), Carlo Kennelly Ramundo (10), June Memphis Kennelly (7), Mila Anne Kurowski (7), Elin Constance Kurowski (5). Mart was the son of John P. Kennelly and Jane Donahue Kennelly, brother of Thomas Kennelly (Mary), Maureen Sundstrom (Al), Kevin Kennelly (Marcia), Gregory Kennelly (Denise). Son-in-law of Arthur J. Rogers and Kathleen Kemper Rogers. He was a great uncle to multiple nieces and nephews. Martin stated his life in Norwood Park, IL and spent most of childhood in Park Ridge IL. A graduate of Mary Seat of Wisdom, Notre Dame High School and Souther Illinois University- Carbondale. He worked for Arthur J. Rogers & Co for 25 years in real estate sales and management. He went on to start Kennelly Development in 2000 building flex space industrial units and stand alone industrial buildings. He raised his family in Prospect Heights Il. He proudly served as both Trustee and Commissioner for the Prospect Heights Fire Department. Mart was an avid race car enthusiast which he enjoyed with his family and many friends. In 2017 he retired and began a new chapter in his life in San Tan Valley Arizona where he soaked in the daily sunshine and warm temperatures. Arizona is where his journey ended peacefully with his family and friends. Martin was known as a kind and gentle man and he will be missed by many. Join us for a Celebration of Life on November 30th from 3pm - 7pm at Francesca's In Barrington.
In lieu of flowers the family please asks for donations to charities near and dear to Marty.
Illinois Fire Safety "Camp I Am Me" www.ifsa.org.
MD Anderson Cancer Center www.mdanderson.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019