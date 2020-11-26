1/1
Martin Rockwell
Martin Rockwell, 87, Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband and best friend of Sandra Rockwell (nee Schuster - Litt) and the late Toby Rockwell (nee Spievak); loving father of Debbie (Marc) Posner; also a caring father of Lee (Dan) Tresley, Rhonda Litt, and Eric (Alice) Litt; proud "Papa" of Stephen and Tessa Posner, Emily, Jack, and Michael Tresley, Ryan, Nora, and Aiden Litt; devoted son of the late Philip and Edith Rockwell; dedicated brother of the late Rita (the late Ari) Royek; cherished brother-in-law of Harriet (the late Morris) Hackman; dear uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Marty was a Mentch with a capital M. He was very active in the Jewish War Veterans, serving as a Commander of Post 89 and the Department of Illinois JWV. He dedicated his career to the Chicago Public School system, and upon retirement taught teachers how to teach. He volunteered his time at The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, along with many other organizations. We all loved him very much and he will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, ilholocaustmuseum.org. A private service will be held. Livestream information: On Thursday, November 26th at 10:30 am search for the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook Page, then scroll down to Martin's name to watch the service. For the interment, tune in on the same page around 12:00 pm. For information: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 26, 2020.
