Martin Shalom Altman, age 86, Founder and Owner of Altman's Shoes for Men in Chicago. Marty will be remembered for his profound generosity and caring, his mischievous sense of humor and for the many mitzvahs he quietly bestowed to others throughout his life. He brought an element of class and style to everything he touched and was a mentor to many. He will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His daughters would like to acknowledge that he was an unfailingly loving and supportive father who changed the course of their lives for the better. Marty was the loving father of Jackie (Avery) Delott, Dana Joy Altman, and the late Glenn Altman; adored Papa of Grace Delott and Ari Gerdes; beloved soulmate of Devora Freeman and dear brother of Serene Altman and Howard (Marilyn) Altman. Service Friday, May 10th, 12 Noon, at The Chapel, 8851 N. Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019