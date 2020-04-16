Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Slov
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Slov

Add a Memory
Martin Slov Obituary
Martin Slov, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Helen, nee Sternberg. Loving father of Steven (Carol) Slov and Cynthia (Harry) Reynolds. Proud grandfather of Nicole (Matt) Boutwell, Tracy and William (Katie) Redwine. Cherished great grandfather of Kefira White and Jacob, Ryan and Cameron Boutwell and Devion and Sierra Redwine. Dear brother of the late Leo Slov and Ida Arman. Loving companion for 10 years of Esther Siegel. Due to the Pandemic, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Susan G. Komen Foundation, 213 W. Institute Pl., #302, Chicago, IL 60610, www.komenchicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now