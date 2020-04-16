|
Martin Slov, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Helen, nee Sternberg. Loving father of Steven (Carol) Slov and Cynthia (Harry) Reynolds. Proud grandfather of Nicole (Matt) Boutwell, Tracy and William (Katie) Redwine. Cherished great grandfather of Kefira White and Jacob, Ryan and Cameron Boutwell and Devion and Sierra Redwine. Dear brother of the late Leo Slov and Ida Arman. Loving companion for 10 years of Esther Siegel. Due to the Pandemic, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Susan G. Komen Foundation, 213 W. Institute Pl., #302, Chicago, IL 60610, www.komenchicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020