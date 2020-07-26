July 26, 1949 - June 15, 2002



Amid calling for moral character, protecting us during a pandemic, and embracing the movement, you would be beaming this year with our son graduating from our alma mater.



For You - As the years go by your untimely passing is more intertwined in the telling of my life to inform new acquaintances as need be, or reply to strangers as required to state my uncoupled status with no real clues to how my life has been recast, how my vision has refocused.



I dismissed the occasional I'm sorry for such an old wound with so many years gone by but now informed by your passing know of the kindred spirit that shares in this uncanny, roll-of-the-dice life - the lesson of the yin to the yang to the unawares, the unwitting, the unwilling, the un-everything.



Under the pretense of a life fulfilled, that thrives on milestones that measure our final existence, I am gifted with what is lost in glimmerings of perfectly piquant syllables, sounds and sights that return me mindfully to no truer moments of you that reach across time and space. The words I am resigned to come out quicker but are not any easier to say. They heave melancholy sighs with each heavy heartbeat of a new day.



Missing you - Love, Judy and J





