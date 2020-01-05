Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Larsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Stanley Larsen Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Stanley Larsen Sr. Obituary
Martin Stanley Larsen Sr., 87, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Virginia "Ginger" nee Ward; loving father of Leanne (Stephen) Zier and Martin (Sheryl) Larsen Jr.; cherished grandfather of Jacob (Pamela) Zier, Michael Zier, Tori (Michael Gibson) Larsen and Kara Larsen; brother of June (Lewis) Stevens; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Marty was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, a U.S. Navy Veteran and a longtime Spring Inn patron. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 5:00 p.m. until time of Service at 7:00 p.m. January 6, 2020. Private interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for Providence Life Services, 18601 North Creek Drive, Tinley Park, IL 60477. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahlgrim Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -