|
|
Martin Stanley Larsen Sr., 87, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Virginia "Ginger" nee Ward; loving father of Leanne (Stephen) Zier and Martin (Sheryl) Larsen Jr.; cherished grandfather of Jacob (Pamela) Zier, Michael Zier, Tori (Michael Gibson) Larsen and Kara Larsen; brother of June (Lewis) Stevens; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Marty was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, a U.S. Navy Veteran and a longtime Spring Inn patron. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 5:00 p.m. until time of Service at 7:00 p.m. January 6, 2020. Private interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for Providence Life Services, 18601 North Creek Drive, Tinley Park, IL 60477. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020