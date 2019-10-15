Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:30 PM
Beit Olam Cemetery
60 Old Sudbury Road
Wayland, MA
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Martin Stern, 72. Beloved husband of Devi (nee Katz). Loving father of Sarah Stern (Paul La Farge) and Rachel Stern. Cherished son of Michael and the late Pearl Stern. Dear brother of Hedy (Douglas) Gort and brother-in-law of Naomi Katz Mintz (Rabbi Lewis Mintz) and Jonathan Katz (Norah Wylie). Graveside service Wednesday 3:30PM at Beit Olam Cemetery, 60 Old Sudbury Road, Wayland, MA 01778. Memorial service Thursday 4PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Facing History and Ourselves, 16 Hurd Road, Brookline, MA 02445, www.facinghistory.org and Women for Women International, Global Support Center, PO Box 9224, Central Islip, NY 11722-9224, www.womenforwomen.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
