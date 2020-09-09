1/
Martin T. Burke
{ "" }
Martin T. "Bud" Burke, 87. Formerly of Berwyn. Beloved son the the late Martin and Margaret Burke, nee Riley. Loving brother of Noreen (the late John) Hester, Marjorie (the late Zolton) Torok and Joan (the late Joseph) Stockhausen. Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews and dear friend to many. Visitation Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Saint Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo, Chicago, until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Rainbow Hospice, 1550 Bishop Court, Mount Prospect, IL, 60056. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Suerth Funeral Home, Peter T. Heneghan, Director.

Due to current Covid-19 health guidelines, we are asked to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing in Church. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
