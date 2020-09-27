1/1
Martin Warner Sandstrom
Martin Warner Sandstrom, Physical Therapist for 50 years, passed away comfortably at his

condominium in Park Ridge last Tuesday evening, attended by his beloved wife Susan (Douglass), sons

James and John, as well as by his daughter in law, Debbie (Colby) and two grandchildren, Linnea and

Colin. Truly, the little things in life were most important to him: making sure others were content,

helping out if anyone needed anything, or making sure there was enough dessert and coffee for all.

(Chocolate ice cream and black.) Unfailingly, he listened to others before he spoke his own opinions.

Dad was a steadfast Christian all his life, attending North Park and Augustana College, where he was

active on several athletic teams. He was born in a house in Saint Paul, Minnesota on October 22, 1934,

to Swedish immigrants, David and Carrie Sandstrom. Two older brothers, George and William, guided

him after his mom died while he was just a boy. He met his wife Susan on a blind date and embarked on

a romantic relationship with her that lasted 60 years. Marty was immediately loved and welcomed into

her Douglass family by mother in law Ruth, her husband Bernard, and their five sons.

Mr. Sandstrom earned his professional degree at Northwestern University and in 1962, became chief of

physical therapy at Veterans Administration Lakeside Hospital where he cared for veterans for 30 years.

Later on, Marty directed the rehabilitation department at Swedish Covenant Hospital, before "retiring"

as an assistant professor at Oakton Community College's PT Assistant Program where he specialized in

enrolling and training students from minority backgrounds. Still later, he combined his love for animals

and therapy, helping children with disabilities ride horses at a nearby stable. He was unanimously loved

and appreciated by patients, colleagues, and students, alike. We know that Marty would like everyone

very much to know he loved them, appreciating so much affection and kindness in return. Public

visitation with mask wearing and distancing will occur on Monday, Sept. 28, from 11am to 12pm, at

Cooney Funeral Home on 625 Busse Hwy, Park Ridge, followed by a private service by invitation only.

All friends and family are also invited to Memorial Park Cemetery at 9900 Gross Point Road in Skokie

later this Monday at 1:30pm for a graveside salute. Donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center

(www.splcenter.org) or to the NAACP (act.naacpldf.org) may be made in his honor. See

cooneyfuneralhome.com or call Michael Cooney at 847-685-1002 for details and to view the funeral

service streamed live online at 12 noon Monday. God bless you and thank you, Dad


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
SEP
28
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
