Martin Warner Sandstrom, Physical Therapist for 50 years, passed away comfortably at his
condominium in Park Ridge last Tuesday evening, attended by his beloved wife Susan (Douglass), sons
James and John, as well as by his daughter in law, Debbie (Colby) and two grandchildren, Linnea and
Colin. Truly, the little things in life were most important to him: making sure others were content,
helping out if anyone needed anything, or making sure there was enough dessert and coffee for all.
(Chocolate ice cream and black.) Unfailingly, he listened to others before he spoke his own opinions.
Dad was a steadfast Christian all his life, attending North Park and Augustana College, where he was
active on several athletic teams. He was born in a house in Saint Paul, Minnesota on October 22, 1934,
to Swedish immigrants, David and Carrie Sandstrom. Two older brothers, George and William, guided
him after his mom died while he was just a boy. He met his wife Susan on a blind date and embarked on
a romantic relationship with her that lasted 60 years. Marty was immediately loved and welcomed into
her Douglass family by mother in law Ruth, her husband Bernard, and their five sons.
Mr. Sandstrom earned his professional degree at Northwestern University and in 1962, became chief of
physical therapy at Veterans Administration Lakeside Hospital where he cared for veterans for 30 years.
Later on, Marty directed the rehabilitation department at Swedish Covenant Hospital, before "retiring"
as an assistant professor at Oakton Community College's PT Assistant Program where he specialized in
enrolling and training students from minority backgrounds. Still later, he combined his love for animals
and therapy, helping children with disabilities ride horses at a nearby stable. He was unanimously loved
and appreciated by patients, colleagues, and students, alike. We know that Marty would like everyone
very much to know he loved them, appreciating so much affection and kindness in return. Public
visitation with mask wearing and distancing will occur on Monday, Sept. 28, from 11am to 12pm, at
Cooney Funeral Home on 625 Busse Hwy, Park Ridge, followed by a private service by invitation only.
All friends and family are also invited to Memorial Park Cemetery at 9900 Gross Point Road in Skokie
later this Monday at 1:30pm for a graveside salute. Donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center
(www.splcenter.org
) or to the NAACP (act.naacpldf.org
) may be made in his honor. Seecooneyfuneralhome.com
or call Michael Cooney at 847-685-1002 for details and to view the funeral
service streamed live online at 12 noon Monday. God bless you and thank you, Dad