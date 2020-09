Martin Warner Sandstrom, Physical Therapist for 50 years, passed away comfortably at hiscondominium in Park Ridge last Tuesday evening, attended by his beloved wife Susan (Douglass), sonsJames and John, as well as by his daughter in law, Debbie (Colby) and two grandchildren, Linnea andColin. Truly, the little things in life were most important to him: making sure others were content,helping out if anyone needed anything, or making sure there was enough dessert and coffee for all.(Chocolate ice cream and black.) Unfailingly, he listened to others before he spoke his own opinions.Dad was a steadfast Christian all his life, attending North Park and Augustana College, where he wasactive on several athletic teams. He was born in a house in Saint Paul, Minnesota on October 22, 1934,to Swedish immigrants, David and Carrie Sandstrom. Two older brothers, George and William, guidedhim after his mom died while he was just a boy. He met his wife Susan on a blind date and embarked ona romantic relationship with her that lasted 60 years. Marty was immediately loved and welcomed intoher Douglass family by mother in law Ruth, her husband Bernard, and their five sons.Mr. Sandstrom earned his professional degree at Northwestern University and in 1962, became chief ofphysical therapy at Veterans Administration Lakeside Hospital where he cared for veterans for 30 years.Later on, Marty directed the rehabilitation department at Swedish Covenant Hospital, before "retiring"as an assistant professor at Oakton Community College's PT Assistant Program where he specialized inenrolling and training students from minority backgrounds. Still later, he combined his love for animalsand therapy, helping children with disabilities ride horses at a nearby stable. He was unanimously lovedand appreciated by patients, colleagues, and students, alike. We know that Marty would like everyonevery much to know he loved them, appreciating so much affection and kindness in return. Publicvisitation with mask wearing and distancing will occur on Monday, Sept. 28, from 11am to 12pm, atCooney Funeral Home on 625 Busse Hwy, Park Ridge, followed by a private service by invitation only.All friends and family are also invited to Memorial Park Cemetery at 9900 Gross Point Road in Skokielater this Monday at 1:30pm for a graveside salute. Donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center www.splcenter.org ) or to the NAACP ( act.naacpldf.org ) may be made in his honor. See cooneyfuneralhome.com or call Michael Cooney at 847-685-1002 for details and to view the funeralservice streamed live online at 12 noon Monday. God bless you and thank you, Dad