Martin Weiner age 72, beloved father and friend to many, died on January 17th 2020 of natural causes in Northbrook Illinois. Marty was born in Chicago at Michael Reese Hospital. He attended South Shore High School and was on the varsity swim team. He graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, IL with a degree in Political Science. In 1969 he started his career in the menswear field. Capped by success in opening stores for Polo Ralph Lauren, Stanley Korshak Inc., Robert Vance LTD among other retail ventures. Marty is survived by his former wife Allyson Bass, his two sons Marc Weiner and Michael Weiner (Mara) and his two grandchildren Shay Betty and Dylan Maya, as well as two brothers Jack (Andrea) and Scott (Carolyn) and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate Marty's life will be held Monday, January 20th, at 11:00AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, IL 60091. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Mental Health America in Marty's honor. For funeral information please call 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020