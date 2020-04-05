|
It is with profound sadness that we announce Marty Weinstein's death. Marty will be remembered for living his life with intelligence, integrity, bravery, and humor.
Marty was born to Samuel and Meriam Weinstein on July 24, 1943 in Baltimore, MD. He attended the University of Iowa, and received his CPA and law degree from Catholic University, Washington, D.C. As a respected corporate tax attorney, his clients relied on his sage advice, and appreciated his integrity and kindness. Above all, he loved, cherished, and was proud of his family.
Before Marty began his esteemed career as an attorney, during which he was cited by the United States Supreme Court on three separate occasions, he had a plethora of diverse jobs: selling produce from the trunk of his car, working construction, a summer as a meat cutter, managing both a pizza parlor in Georgetown, and a Howard Johnson restaurant, where he indulged his love of ice cream sundaes every day. He taught at the University of Maryland, and was voted best professor of the year by his students. After law school, he began his career at the IRS, and later became a respected partner at two boutique Chicago law firms, was the editor of Mertens Law of Federal Tax, and was an adjunct professor at John Marshall Law School.
After Parkinson's disease forced him to retire from law, he found a new love: watercolor painting. His beautiful paintings were in two exhibits at the Evanston Art Center, where they occupied an entire wall and were the center of attention and comments. Until the end, Marty maintained his good spirits, lived bravely, and enjoyed his life.
Marty leaves behind to grieve and cherish his memory his devoted wife, Renée Kalish, his adored children, Jeffrey and Andrea (Tim Verstynen) Weinstein, his precious granddaughter, Skylar, beloved sister, Sherry (Dave) Preusch, brother, Barry, his loving step-son, Joshua (Cae) Grubman, his dedicated brother in-law, Michael (Vera) Kalish, and his nieces and caring friends.
There will be a celebration of Marty's life when the world is a safe place to gather. Until then, please perform a random act of kindness. Donations in his memory would be appreciated to www.michaeljfox.org/donate or Council for the Jewish Elderly CJE.net/donate. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020