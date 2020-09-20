Martin William Nye, age 86, passed away on September 17, 2020 at 2:30 AM, resulting from complications of congestive heart failure, at Whitehall of Deerfield. He was born on August 24, 1934 to H. Leo and Estelle S. (Shudnow) Nye, the second of three children, in Chicago, IL. He attended Roosevelt University in Chicago. A lover of all kinds of music, he played bass fiddle in his father's band, and one of his early jobs was as a record turner for NBC Radio. He created his own business as an accountant and tax consultant with clients from everywhere in the Chicago area. A man with a big personality and a big voice, he had been trained as a singer, and enjoyed regaling family and friends with song. In 1955, he married Carole Frances Stone, with whom he had four children. In 1975, he married Teresa Pinkus Cummings, who preceded him in death in 2001. Mr. Nye's second child, Dr. Jeffrey Scott Nye, , passed away in 2017. Mr. Nye is survived by Jody Lynn Nye and William Fawcett, Miriam Chaloff, Todd Andrew and Sandra (Lopez) Nye, Daniel Adam Nye, Deborah Sue (Nye) and John Heltzer, Linda Joy (Nye) and Avrum Lamet; by ten grandsons, Maxwell Isaac Nye, Leo Ethan Nye, Aaron James Nye, Ariel Philip Nye, Theodore Mason Nye, Oliver Foster Nye, Jack Ryan Heltzer, James Ross Heltzer, Joshua Abner Lamet, and Grayson Tye Lamet; and by his sister and brother-in-law Francine (Nye) and Errol Pearlman and brother and sister-in-law Robert J. and Rebecca Nye. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com