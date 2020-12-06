On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Martin Chmura, loving husband, proud father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 61. Marty was born on December 27, 1958 in Chicago, IL to Albert and Shirley Chmura. In 1985, he received his law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law, and became a dedicated member of the McDonald's Legal Department for his entire career, spanning nearly four decades of service. On November 27, 1987, Marty married Judy and together built a beautiful life full of love and laughter. The simplest pleasures brought great joy to Marty like pizza nights, drinking mocha frappes, singing karaoke and wandering the aisles of Costco. His passions were witnessing his grandchildren grow, traveling and watching every sporting event on TV. Long-time friends loved Marty's incomparable smile and generous heart. At McDonald's, he was an inspiring leader and dedicated mentor to his many colleagues across the globe. But to his family, Marty was an endless source of playfulness, counsel and strength. He truly left this world a better place. Marty is survived by his wife Judy, two children Brian and Emily, their spouses, grandchildren, brothers Mark and Ken, sister Pam along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visit hansenmortuary.com
