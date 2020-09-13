Dr. Martin Zander, DDS, age 70, died on September 5 after a lengthy and courageous battle with ALS. He was born in New York City on January 16, 1950 to the late Solomon and Lillian (nee Blitz) Zander. A retired Loop dentist for 35 years, he was loved by patients who eagerly anticipated their appointments and was respected by colleagues for his dexterity and skill. He was admired by all for his exuberance, good humor, and generous nature. Marty lived a full life punctuated by his curiosity and filled with many passions and interests for all things musical, scientific, and mechanical. He began playing piano at age 50. He was known in the ham radio community as N9IXD and in Lincoln Park by the 10 foot high ham radio antenna on the roof of his townhome. He enjoyed a good joke, a good shot of whiskey, and a cheap cigar. Marty graduated from Stuyvesant High School, New York City in 1968, State University New York Binghamton in 1973, and Northwestern Dental School in 1977. And, in 1969, he hitchhiked to Bethel, New York, to join 400,000 acquaintances at the Woodstock Music Festival. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Jacqueline Kohn; mother-in-law Margot (the late Gerard) Kohn; sisters Janet (Michael) Bar-Shalev, Diane (David) Allan, Claire (Marc) Eisner, the late Roslyn and Arlene Zander; brother-in-law, Ron (Liz) Kohn; aunt Elsbeth Fleischman; nieces and nephews Orly (Yuval) Yaron, Mark (Jessica Wang) Allan, Gilad (Nital Meron) Bar-shalev, Noam (Nitsan Tal) Bar-Shalev, Justin (Laura) Kohn, and the late Nadav Bar-Shalev; and, seven great nieces and nephews. A private ceremony celebrating Marty's life will be held when health conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory and honor to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, lesturnerals.org
, 5550 W. Touhy Avenue, Skokie, IL 60077. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621