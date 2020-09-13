1/2
Dr. Martin Zander, DDS, age 70, died on September 5 after a lengthy and courageous battle with ALS. He was born in New York City on January 16, 1950 to the late Solomon and Lillian (nee Blitz) Zander. A retired Loop dentist for 35 years, he was loved by patients who eagerly anticipated their appointments and was respected by colleagues for his dexterity and skill. He was admired by all for his exuberance, good humor, and generous nature. Marty lived a full life punctuated by his curiosity and filled with many passions and interests for all things musical, scientific, and mechanical. He began playing piano at age 50. He was known in the ham radio community as N9IXD and in Lincoln Park by the 10 foot high ham radio antenna on the roof of his townhome. He enjoyed a good joke, a good shot of whiskey, and a cheap cigar. Marty graduated from Stuyvesant High School, New York City in 1968, State University New York Binghamton in 1973, and Northwestern Dental School in 1977. And, in 1969, he hitchhiked to Bethel, New York, to join 400,000 acquaintances at the Woodstock Music Festival. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Jacqueline Kohn; mother-in-law Margot (the late Gerard) Kohn; sisters Janet (Michael) Bar-Shalev, Diane (David) Allan, Claire (Marc) Eisner, the late Roslyn and Arlene Zander; brother-in-law, Ron (Liz) Kohn; aunt Elsbeth Fleischman; nieces and nephews Orly (Yuval) Yaron, Mark (Jessica Wang) Allan, Gilad (Nital Meron) Bar-shalev, Noam (Nitsan Tal) Bar-Shalev, Justin (Laura) Kohn, and the late Nadav Bar-Shalev; and, seven great nieces and nephews. A private ceremony celebrating Marty's life will be held when health conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory and honor to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, lesturnerals.org, 5550 W. Touhy Avenue, Skokie, IL 60077. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Alan Leavitt
Friend
September 9, 2020
Jacquie, I am so sorry about Marty. What a wonderfully caring person he was. I will remember often sitting near him at Seder dinners where he would quietly share some funny quips to make the party even more fun! His sense of humor will be greatly missed. Please take care, Judie
judie moswin
Friend
September 9, 2020
Losing Marty brings so much sadness. But there is no doubt that wherever his joyous spirit is now, there is much laughter. May his memory be for a blessing.
Carol Septow
Friend
September 9, 2020
Dear Jacquie, Sending heartfelt condolences. May good memories and knowing how well you cared for each other being comfort in the days ahead. Surely his memory will be for a blessing and may he Rest In Peace.
Linda Bachmann
Linda Bachmann
September 8, 2020
Thirty years ago, Marty was responsible for what remains one of the best days of my life, bringing me to Wrigley Field when I was 14. He somehow got me down to the field to meet the Cubs before the game, bought me my first beer, took me all over Chicago, and I will never forget it. I appreciate all his kindness and humor over the years. Thanks for everything Marty, you were one of a kind. I will truly miss you.
David Benhayon
Friend
September 7, 2020
Marty was a special friend to both me and Tom. He was so very smart, enormously kind and generous (to a fault sometimes), quick witted, joyful, quirky and funny. We both loved being with him and his beloved wife, Jacquie. We will miss you man, a lot.
Neysa Bennett
Family
September 7, 2020
Tom and I will truly miss Marty for his brilliance and quirkiness. He was a very dear friend who was kind, generous, joyful, funny, full of interesting and intriguing talent and skills, a romantic to his beloved wife, Jacquie. We will miss you man!!
Neysa Bennett
Friend
September 7, 2020

Marty was and will always be our dearly beloved and caring brother.
Diane Allan
Sister
September 7, 2020
Marty was my oldest friend, married to my oldest, oldest friend: how I will miss his humor, sly smile, and intense curiosity. My life and my children’s lives are marked by the milestones made special by Aunt Jacquie and Uncle Marty. Their presence enriched my life through happy and sad times. The last time I heard him speak, Marty credited me with being their matchmaker. I was touched to hear him say that, but it was their devotion to each other that made their marriage work, during both good and trying circumstances. May his memory be for a blessing. I will miss you, Marty.
Bonnie Benhayon
Friend
