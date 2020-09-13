Thirty years ago, Marty was responsible for what remains one of the best days of my life, bringing me to Wrigley Field when I was 14. He somehow got me down to the field to meet the Cubs before the game, bought me my first beer, took me all over Chicago, and I will never forget it. I appreciate all his kindness and humor over the years. Thanks for everything Marty, you were one of a kind. I will truly miss you.

David Benhayon

Friend