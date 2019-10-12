|
Marty Abraham, Jr., age 73, of New Port Richie, Florida, passed away on October 10, 2019 in Hudson, FL. Born and raised in Chicago, IL, beloved son of the late Marty and Carmen Abraham. Survived by his children Michael, Alexandria and Danielle Abraham. Dear brother to Judi (Patrick) O'Leary, Art (Janie), Phil (Mary), and Helene (Tony) Grunder. Marty enjoyed shooting the breeze and telling jokes with family. Memorials may be given to a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019