Marty "LONGBALL" Joyce, Beloved husband of Melody Joyce, Devoted father of Lisa Marie Joyce (Lisa "Launch It" Joyce); Loving son of the late Martin and Laverne Joyce; Dear brother of JoAnn Joyce and Diane Kennedy; Dear uncle of Chrissy, Shawn, Carrie, & their children. Marty was internationally renowned for his golf trick shot and long drive exhibitions. He was the IL PGA Teacher of the year & a PGA Golf Professional for over 40 years. He was also a Long Drive Champion having won over 82 professional long drive events. Marty & his daughter, Lisa, were the first father/daughter to qualify for the world long drive championship. A visitation for Marty will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Salerno's Galewood Chapel, 1857 N. Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL 60707. A funeral mass will take place Friday, January 24, 2020 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1530 Jackson Ave, River Forest, IL 60305.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020