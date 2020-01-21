Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
1530 Jackson Ave.
River Forest, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marty Joyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marty Joyce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marty Joyce Obituary
Marty "LONGBALL" Joyce, Beloved husband of Melody Joyce, Devoted father of Lisa Marie Joyce (Lisa "Launch It" Joyce); Loving son of the late Martin and Laverne Joyce; Dear brother of JoAnn Joyce and Diane Kennedy; Dear uncle of Chrissy, Shawn, Carrie, & their children. Marty was internationally renowned for his golf trick shot and long drive exhibitions. He was the IL PGA Teacher of the year & a PGA Golf Professional for over 40 years. He was also a Long Drive Champion having won over 82 professional long drive events. Marty & his daughter, Lisa, were the first father/daughter to qualify for the world long drive championship. A visitation for Marty will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Salerno's Galewood Chapel, 1857 N. Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL 60707. A funeral mass will take place Friday, January 24, 2020 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1530 Jackson Ave, River Forest, IL 60305.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -