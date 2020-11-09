1/1
Marvin Arthur Rosenfeldt
Marvin Arthur Rosenfeldt, 86, passed away following a very long illness. Beloved husband of Claire, nee Baaba, for 59 years; loving father of Elise (Chris) Klein and Marc Rosenfeldt; adored grandfather of Gabrielle Klein Roberts (Charles Roberts) and Jack Klein (Jonathan Albert); devoted son of the late Esther and Albert Rosenfeldt; dear brother of the late Daniel Rosenfeldt and the late Beverly Nathan; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. All who knew Marv will miss him and his wonderful sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (www.ushmm.org). Funeral service private. To leave condolences and for information: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
