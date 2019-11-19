Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:15 PM
Marvin Norris Benn, 75; beloved husband, father, lawyer, athlete and violin aficionado, passed away due to complications from Parkinson's Disease; a battle he fought heroically for over 15-years. Born in Chicago to Jack and Lillian Benn, Marvin graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in electrical engineering and a juris doctorate. He was a founding partner of the law firm Hamman and Benn. Marvin is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen nee Katz; his children Aaron (Diana), Lauren and Samantha, and his brother-in-law Robert (Sharon) Katz. Beloved by many, Marvin will be missed by extended family and friends. Chapel Service Wednesday, November 20, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rush University Medical Center for Parkinson's Research, (RUMC for Parkinson's Research), 1201 W. Harrison Street - Suite 300, Chicago, Illinois 60607-3319, rush.convio.net/tribute. For information: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019
