Marvin Bernstein, age 79. Beloved husband of Adriane Bernstein, nee Harris. Loving father of Barbra Vogel, Robert Bernstein, Michael (Fiancee Sylvie) Bernstein and step-father of Dana (Tom) Decker and Gordon (Angela) Kay. Dear grandfather of Hannah, Mackenzie, and Drew Bernstein, Eli and Madeline Decker, Carter and Ruby Bernstein. Cherished brother of Joyce Bernstein. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035, www.nssbethel.org . To attend the funeral livestream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com