Marvin Brantman D.P.M., 89, of Skokie. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn, nee Grimson; loving father of Linda (Stan Sinsky) and Ellyne (Daniel) Jackson; brother of Arthur (the late Flora Gene) and the late Renee (the late Harlan) Shapiro. Dr. Brantman was a longtime member of B'nai B'rith, past president and secretary of the Gross Point Towers Condominium Association and moderator for many years of the Skokie Senior Men's Club. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. For funeral information call 847-256-5700.