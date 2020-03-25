|
|
Marvin Chernoff, age 92. Beloved husband and best friend of Rita, nee Kischner. Loving father of Bari (Allen) Graber, Denise (Barry) Itzkowitz, Arlene Berger (partner Bill MacWilliams) and Jay (Jean) Chernoff. Poppa to Adam, Rachel, Matt, Sara, Lisa, Michael, Ben, Jessica, Hannah and Jake. Great-grandpa of 5. Lifelong Cubs fan and good friend to all. Marvin would never want to put anyone's health at risk during this global health crisis. For this reason, the family made the difficult decision to ask for a private Memorial Service and will not be holding Shiva. Contributions in Marvin's name may be made to (donate.lls.org) and the JUF (juf.org). Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824), or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2020