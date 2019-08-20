|
After a courageous battle with Cutaneous Lymphoma, Marvin D. Berman, age 88, passed away peacefully in Palm Beach County on August 16, 2019. Marvin is survived by his wife, Brigitte Berman, the love of his life, center of his world, best friend and devoted soul mate for 48 years. Marvin leaves a legacy of steadfast love and devotion to his children, Mark, Cynthia (Ben), Susan (Louis), Lynn (Miles), and JoAnn (Andrew); his grandchildren, Alexandra (Kevin), Melissa, Nicole, Zachary, Maxwell, Charles, Sam, Benjamin and Sara; his late brother Howard, who he cherished and admired, and; his adored niece and nephew, Susan (Ray) and Scott (Laura). Marvin was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 25,1931, son of the late Minnie and Joe Berman. After graduating from Von Steuben High School in Chicago, Marvin continued his education at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, graduating in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science degree. During his college years, he was an active member of his fraternity, Phi Epsilon Pi. The bonds that he formed with many of his fraternity brothers developed into rare and life-long friendships that were strengthened and nurtured by the anticipated annual fishing trips. Marvin was admitted to the Illinois State Bar, the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, the United States Court of Appeals, 7th Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court. He was a member of the Moot Court Team, Illinois State and American Bar Associations, Society of Trial Lawyers, Illinois Association of Defense Counsel, Defense Research and Trial Lawyers Association. In addition, he served as Chairman of the Insurance Law Committee from 1983-1984. In 1963, Marvin co-founded the law firm of Kiesler and Berman with his former law school colleague, Robert L. Kiesler. He and Robert (Bob), his business partner and best friend, worked together for decades to build a successful and highly regarded law firm which specialized in all phases of insurance defense and coverage work, corporate, real estate and probate. In 1984, Marvin's daughter, Cynthia, joined the firm and practiced as an associate attorney for many years. While practicing at the firm, Marvin and Bob became owners and Board Member Directors of United Gasket Company, which has expanded into a thriving business with its own manufacturing plants. From his hospital bed, Marvin continued his efforts to consult and be involved with the company's operations. Marvin's was the epitome of a "gentleman," whose integrity, support, generosity and kindness were evident to everyone he knew. He was a proud and confident man, with a strong ethical compass. He was a man of few words, never needing to be the center of attention; nevertheless, people from all walks of life were drawn to him, trusted and admired him, often seeking his personal advice and perspective. He was a focused and non-judgmental listener and a loyal friend, whose words could be taken at face value. Never known to betray a confidence or break a promise, his character and values spoke through his actions. Like a true fisherman, Marvin pursued what was elusive, yet obtainable, holding on to infinite occasions for hope. His passion for fishing and the beauty of natural environment gave him and his loved one the gifts of peace and immortality during his final days. He would grasp his pole, cast out to sea, and allow the magic and dreams of love, courage, and never-ending hope transplant him to a place where he could truly be free. Please join us in honoring the life and the memory of a devoted son, a loving husband, an adoring father, an idolized grandfather, an admiring brother, a treasured Uncle, a loyal and giving friend, and an exceptional human being. Funeral services will take place at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, Illinois, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Immediately after the service, the entombment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. The family encourages contributions in Marvin's honor to be made to the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation. For info: 847-256-5700.
