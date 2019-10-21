Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Westlawn Cemetery
7801 W. Montrose Ave. (Sec. E)
Norridge, IL
Shiva
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morene Dunn-Axler residence
Marvin Davis Obituary
Marvin Davis, age 90. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict (1951-1952). Reunited in death with his beloved and inseparable twin brother Jerome Davis. Loyal and devoted friend of Morene Dunn-Axler, and Stuart Orelove. Devoted cousin of Elaine (Jay), Stewart (Mitzie) and Josie (Dr. Steve) and Judy Davis, and caregiver Dan Reynolds. Graveside service Wednesday, 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave. (Sec. E), Norridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chicago Loop Synagogue, 16 S. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60603, Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093, [email protected] or Youth Centers of Israel, 100 E. Huron St. , Chicago, IL 60611, www. ycoi.org. Shiva Wednesday at Morene Dunn-Axler residence 5 PM-8 -PM, Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
