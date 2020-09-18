I grew up with Uncle Marv and Aunt Marcia. Uncle Marv - my pediatrician - who also pierced my ears for me - whose car I would see in front of the house whenever my dad injured himself woodworking - whenever I was ill, Uncle Marv was at the house - the memories go on and on. Sara, Michael, Joel, Karen, Adam - your parents reached out to me when my dad passed. My deepest condolences, sympathies and tears to the Cooper family. My heart hurts for you.

Barb Haloulos

Family