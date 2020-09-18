Marvin E. Cooper M.D. The world lost a giant of a man and beloved Husband, Father, Papa and Great-Papa - Marvin Earl Cooper, M.D., aged 98, passed away exactly as he would have wished. In his mind, "….today was the day." He spent time, over the past year, talking about his final wishes. Several weeks ago, he dictated the following about his obituary: "It should say I was a hale and hearty guy, honest and true. A lifelong Democrat who hated Trump." He is survived by his wife, Marcia, nee Podolsky, Loving father of Sara (Hank) Bangser, Michael (Charity), Joel (Cindy), Karen (Scot) Rittenbaum, and Adam (Melissa). Proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren: Jill (Marc), Marc (Gina), Matthew (Abby), Charlie (Angela), William, Abby, Lauren (David), Benji (Amy), Chloe (Hiro), Jade, Emma (Reid), and the late Leann (Doug), and 15 great grandchildren: Margo, Elyse, Penny, Jack, Mimi, Simon, Albert, Ethan, Gavin, Savannah, Joey, Amelia, Sadie, Mae, and Avery. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service is private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 57 Executive Park South, Suite 380, Atlanta, GA, 30329, www.cff.org
