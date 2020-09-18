1/1
Marvin E. Cooper M.D.
Marvin E. Cooper M.D. The world lost a giant of a man and beloved Husband, Father, Papa and Great-Papa - Marvin Earl Cooper, M.D., aged 98, passed away exactly as he would have wished. In his mind, "….today was the day." He spent time, over the past year, talking about his final wishes. Several weeks ago, he dictated the following about his obituary: "It should say I was a hale and hearty guy, honest and true. A lifelong Democrat who hated Trump." He is survived by his wife, Marcia, nee Podolsky, Loving father of Sara (Hank) Bangser, Michael (Charity), Joel (Cindy), Karen (Scot) Rittenbaum, and Adam (Melissa). Proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren: Jill (Marc), Marc (Gina), Matthew (Abby), Charlie (Angela), William, Abby, Lauren (David), Benji (Amy), Chloe (Hiro), Jade, Emma (Reid), and the late Leann (Doug), and 15 great grandchildren: Margo, Elyse, Penny, Jack, Mimi, Simon, Albert, Ethan, Gavin, Savannah, Joey, Amelia, Sadie, Mae, and Avery. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service is private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 57 Executive Park South, Suite 380, Atlanta, GA, 30329, www.cff.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
September 17, 2020
I grew up with Uncle Marv and Aunt Marcia. Uncle Marv - my pediatrician - who also pierced my ears for me - whose car I would see in front of the house whenever my dad injured himself woodworking - whenever I was ill, Uncle Marv was at the house - the memories go on and on. Sara, Michael, Joel, Karen, Adam - your parents reached out to me when my dad passed. My deepest condolences, sympathies and tears to the Cooper family. My heart hurts for you.
Barb Haloulos
Family
September 17, 2020
We knew of none better than our Uncle. He was an esteemed physician, and a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle. His devotion to family and friends was unmatched. His integrity and intillect was admired by all. Our uncle took care of from infancy and never stopped We adored him and will miss our kitchen table conversations Rest In Peace




Bruce and Mark Cooper
Family
