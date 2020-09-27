Marvin Einhorn, 83, beloved husband and friend of Minna for 67 years. Beloved father of Steven (Julie Berg) Einhorn and Cheryl (Jeffrey Liskar) Einhorn. Proud grandfather of Jonathan and Benjamin Berg-Einhorn, Jeremy and Rachel Liskar. Loving brother-in-law of the late Phillip (the late Sharon) Singer, Eunice (Jerry) Shapiro, and Judith Hurwich (Kenneth Zoline). Fond uncle of Phyllis (George) Minzer, Larry (Jean) Singer, Amy Shapiro (Alex Cortes), and grand uncle of Jack Singer. Marvin was a lifelong active bicyclist, hiker, and adventure travelling companion. Extraordinary photographer, and since retirement member of MEL and SEL, and bridge-playing partner. Memorial contributions may be made to: Temple Beth Israel (www.tbiskokie.org
) or Kol Zimrah Jewish Community Singers (in care of Michael Mitzen) 200 E. Delaware Place, Unit 23A, Chicago, IL 60611. To attend the memorial service livestream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com