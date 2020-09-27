1/1
Marvin Einhorn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Einhorn, 83, beloved husband and friend of Minna for 67 years. Beloved father of Steven (Julie Berg) Einhorn and Cheryl (Jeffrey Liskar) Einhorn. Proud grandfather of Jonathan and Benjamin Berg-Einhorn, Jeremy and Rachel Liskar. Loving brother-in-law of the late Phillip (the late Sharon) Singer, Eunice (Jerry) Shapiro, and Judith Hurwich (Kenneth Zoline). Fond uncle of Phyllis (George) Minzer, Larry (Jean) Singer, Amy Shapiro (Alex Cortes), and grand uncle of Jack Singer. Marvin was a lifelong active bicyclist, hiker, and adventure travelling companion. Extraordinary photographer, and since retirement member of MEL and SEL, and bridge-playing partner. Memorial contributions may be made to: Temple Beth Israel (www.tbiskokie.org) or Kol Zimrah Jewish Community Singers (in care of Michael Mitzen) 200 E. Delaware Place, Unit 23A, Chicago, IL 60611. To attend the memorial service livestream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Dear Minna, we are really at a loss for words. Marv was a special part of our original Optima family and very fortunate to have shared many events together. We will remember him always, Fondly, Sandy and Howie Shapiro
Howard and Sandy Shapiro
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved