Marvin "Marvelous" Fishman (#1), age 93, died peacefully Thursday, February 21st at the Preserve in Clearwater, FL; beloved husband for 66 years of the late Gertrude; loving father of Janice (#2) (Frank (#3)) Lesh; and Janice and Frank's nephew Matthew Lesh (#4); dear brother of Ted (Adrienne) Fishman. Services were held Thursday, March 7th at the Preserve in Clearwater. Marvin served honorably in WWII and was a purple heart recipient. Contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019
