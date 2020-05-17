Marvin G. Lipschultz, 86, a long time resident of Las Vegas passed away on May 1st, 2020. Marvin was born in Chicago, December 24th 1933, to Simon and Beatrice. He attended Senn High School and University of Illinois. Predeceased by his wife Beverlee. He is survived by his four sons Brad(Andrea), Mark, Jason(Dalia) and Erik(Geneva); grandchildren, Paige, Rebecca, Joshua, Payton, Lily and Maya. Marvin began his professional career as a CPA and ventured out into many other fields including owning a meat packing plant, commodity trading, real estate development, movie producing, and owning a small hotel, casino and restaurant in Las Vegas. He had a wonderful life and traveled the world many times over. Flying on the Concorde to and from Paris, attending the Cannes Film festival, running multiple marathons, riding motorcycles and obtaining a pilot's license were just a few examples of his zest for life. He will be laid to rest at Palm Eastern Cemetery-Las Vegas. A celebration of Marvin's life will be scheduled at a later date.





