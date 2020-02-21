Home

POWERED BY

Marvin Gerstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Gerstein Obituary
Marvin Gerstein, 79, of Urbana, IL passed away on the morning of Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Champaign Rehabilitation Center, Champaign IL.

Born February 27, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Abe and Ida (Glass) Gerstein, he is survived by a brother, Ronald (Joy) Gerstein of Glenview, IL.

Marvin served in the Peace Corps, was a past chancellor commander of the Knights of Pythias, and was a published poet. A member of the Illinois Bar Association, he was an attorney in Chicago and Urbana. He fought for justice his entire life.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -