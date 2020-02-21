|
|
Marvin Gerstein, 79, of Urbana, IL passed away on the morning of Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Champaign Rehabilitation Center, Champaign IL.
Born February 27, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Abe and Ida (Glass) Gerstein, he is survived by a brother, Ronald (Joy) Gerstein of Glenview, IL.
Marvin served in the Peace Corps, was a past chancellor commander of the Knights of Pythias, and was a published poet. A member of the Illinois Bar Association, he was an attorney in Chicago and Urbana. He fought for justice his entire life.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020