|
|
Marvin Goldsmith, age 84, of Bonita Springs, FL, formerly of Chicago. Beloved husband of Adele, nee Pechnik. Loving father of Marcie Goldsmith and Michelle (David) Evins. Proud grandfather of Jake, Luke and Nicole Evins. Dear brother of Earl Goldsmith. Fond brother-in-law of Frank (Bernadette) Pechnik. Cherished uncle of Peter (Gina) Goldsmith, Steve (Amy) Goldsmith, Tanya and Alison Pechnik. Will be missed by many extended family and friends. He was a proud Badger, University of Wisconsin, class of 1957. Service Tuesday, 12 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Entombment at Memorial Park, Skokie. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to WTTW, 5400 North St. Louis Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625, www.wttw.com\memorial or Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 North Broadway, Chicago, IL 60613, www.ansheemet.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020