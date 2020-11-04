Marvin Goldstein, age 89. Beloved husband for over 50 years of RosaLee, nee Wolfson; devoted father of Les (Lisa) Goldstein, Corey Goldstein; fond former father-in-law of Ilene Korey; proud grandfather of Jared and Michael; dear brother of the late Marshall (survived by Sheila) Gold. fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Army veteran of the Korean War. Private family graveside services are necessary, however the service may be viewed on Marvin's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Thursday Nov. 5th, 1 PM live, or any-time after the service. Memorials in his memory to the Always Giving Back Foundation www.agbfd.org
would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH
630-648-9824