Marvin H. Lourie, 86, of Chicago, Illinois died peacefully on October 19, 2019 at The Carrington at Lincolnwood, in Lincolnwood, Illinois. Born on December 20, 1932 in Brookline, Massachusetts, he is predeceased by his parents, Alexander and Sadie (Korelitz) Lourie; his sister, Miriam (Louis) Chandler; his brothers, Samuel (Fredda) Lourie and Sheldon (Dorothy) Lourie; and his son-in-law, Morris Benatar. Survivors include his long-time companion, Marilyn Bard of Skokie, IL; his son, Alexander (Mary Beth) Lourie of Northbrook, IL; his daughter, Diane (Lourie) Benatar of Johns Creek, GA; four grandchildren, including three granddaughters, Leah (David) Gordon of Atlanta, GA; Katherine Lourie of Chicago, IL and Caroline Lourie of Skokie, IL and a grandson, Dr. Steven (Taylor) Benatar of Atlanta, GA; his great-grandson, Michael Gordon of Atlanta, GA; and many nieces and nephews, as well as many friends from the myriad of places he lived, especially Chicago and Manzanillo, Mexico. A private burial service is being held for family members. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America - https://alzfdn.org/. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH
630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019