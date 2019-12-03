Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Marvin Harris, age 77, of La Jolla, CA, formerly of Glenview. Beloved husband for 55 years of Ardith "Arde" Harris, nee Reisenfeld; loving father of Howard Harris and Dean Harris; proud papa of Taylor Rose, Mitchell, Griffin, Rachel, and Joseph Harris; cherished father-in-law of Laura Harris and Julie Klein; dear brother-in-law of the late Susan (late Steven) Nitzkin; adored cousin of Dr. Donald (Julia) Aaronson and Dr. Neil (Adrienne) Aaronson; devoted son of the late Harry and the late Gaye Harris; treasured uncle and friend to many. Service Wednesday, 12 noon, at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd, Skokie (At Niles Center Rd). Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Living Kidney Donors Network, 1001 Green Bay Rd, Suite 178, Winnetka, IL 60093, www.lkdn.org Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019
