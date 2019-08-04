|
Marvin Hecht, 92. Beloved husband of Renee (née Feldman); devoted father of Jacqueline, Gineen and Linda (Peter) Karmin; cherished grandfather of Charlie, Katie, William and Dusty; Dani and Andrew; caring brother of Marlene Dunn; loving uncle of many. Marvin was proud to serve in the U.S Navy at the end of World War II. He attended Northwestern University and Northern Illinois University. He worked in the toy business for decades and was the proud owner of Cut Rate Toys in Chicago. He loved his work so much that he came out of retirement several times, eventually opening a store with the proceeds going to charity. His second love was umpiring and baseball. He worked in the minor leagues, but his big thrill was officiating several major league games. He was a passionate musician who played classical piano concerts for charity. Funeral service Tuesday, Aug. 6, 10 AM, at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Rd, Glencoe. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Shore Congregation Israel, www.nsci.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019