We are greatly saddened by the passing of Marvin Heichman (1937-2019). A devoted husband, father, grandfather and son, friend to many, avid Cubs fan, music lover, poker player and all-around good guy. A life-long resident of Chicago with family ties to Israel, he is the beloved husband of Nancee; cherished father of Fred, Marci (Rob), Alan, Brad (fiancé Andrea) and Mark; adored grandfather of Shayna (fiancé Tuni), Ben, Adam, Izzy, Jared, Alex, Jackson, Paige and Rebecca; former husband of Ilene; son of the late Sarah and the late Morton; brother to Reva (Levy van Leeuwen); father-in-law to Mara; uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews. Memorial service Wednesday, May 29th, 2:00 p.m. at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave, Glencoe, IL 60022. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Keshet, www.keshet.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019