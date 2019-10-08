|
Marvin J. Hooker, age 88, loving husband for 68 years to Geraldine, nee Swart. Father of Vicki (the late Steven) Jager, Sandra (Thomas) Post, Gary (Kim) Hooker, James (Lisa) Hooker, Mary (Peter) Boonstra, Carol Decker, Robert (Christine) Hooker and the late Marvin James Hooker, Jr. Grandfather of 20. Great-grandfather of 15. Brother of Louis Hooker, Lester Hooker, Corrine Burt, Dale Hooker, Barbara Witte, Lloyd Hooker and the late Virginia Sneller and the late Harley Hooker. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired principal and teacher for Roseland Christian School with over 40 years of service. Bus driver for Roseland Christian School and Southwest Chicago Christian Schools for 60 years. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr &Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues on Thursday at Orland Park Christian Reformed Church, 7500 Sycamore Dr., Orland Park, IL from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Southwest Chicago Christian Schools are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 8, 2019