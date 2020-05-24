Marvin J. Mazzucchelli Sr., Died peacefully early Tuesday morning. Marvin was dearly loved by his late wife Dorothy Lou (Gobat), Children Sandra (Arthur) Aufmann, Susan (Vincent) Maher, Sheila (Patrick) Killean, Marvin Jr. (Christine) Mazzucchelli and Sally (Gregory) Wagner, grandchildren Alex, Charlie, Cori, Nellie (Chris), Patrick, Michelle, Kayla, PJ, Hank, John, Joe, Anna, Mara, Branden and Rebecca. Great Grandfather to Eleanor Louise. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated. A special thank you to all his caregivers for their compassion, love and support through his final steps in life. Friends are invited to share condolences on Marvin's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 773-736-3833 for more information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.