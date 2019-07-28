|
|
Marvin Kushner, age 80. Beloved husband of 42 years to the late Cheri Kushner, nee Karlin; proud and loving father of Philip Alain Kushner and David (Debra) Berk; grandfather of Samantha and Ella Berk; devoted brother of the late Beverly Kushner; fond uncle of Suzanne Dubman; adored son of the late Harold and Sylvia Kushner; "adopted" daughter Paige Granier; special "Dad" to Pippa. Service Monday, July 29, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N.of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to NorthShore Hospice, https://www.northshore.org/hospice. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019