Marvin L. Greenberg, "Marv", 86, advertising executive, passed away peacefully May 13, 2019. Northwestern alumnus; former V.P. and award-winning Creative Director at Leo Burnett, Kenyon & Eckhardt, and HBM/Creamer; known for his quick, dry wit, which was evident in such advertising characters as Morris the Cat and Charlie the Tuna. Beloved husband of Nancy Stevenson Greenberg. Son of the late Henry S. Greenberg and Edith Greenberg of Parkersburg, WV. Survived by sister Maxine Glass and niece Lori of Carrollton, TX. Marv was also beloved by Nancy's Pennsylvania siblings and many nieces and nephews there. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Planned Parenthood: www.plannedparenthood.org, Jewish United Fund: www.juf.org, or Northwestern University, www.northwestern.edu. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019