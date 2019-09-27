Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Marvin L. Nussbaum, 94, beloved husband of the late Mona Nussbaum and the late Marcia Nussbaum; loving father of Howard (Rhonda) Nussbaum and Steven (Andrea) Nussbaum and stepfather of Chava Landau and Mark (Beth) Landau; cherished Papa of Brian, Bradley, Michelle, Mara, Daniel and Hannah Nussbaum; Alaina (Yuriy Zablanov), Samuel (Ahuva) and Maya Edelmuth; Emily and Adam Landau; dear brother of Herman Nussbaum; loving uncle and dear friend of many. Chapel service, Friday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago (JUF) or the . For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 27, 2019
