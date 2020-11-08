1/1
Marvin Lederman
Marvin Lederman, 89, beloved husband of the late Renee nee Stahl; loving father of Scott (Jane) Lederman and Lynn Winston; cherished grandfather of Rebecca (Alison) Garber, Lauren Lederman, Joshua Lederman, Michele (Christopher Boyle) Winston and Shawn Winston; great-grandfather of Aliza and Levi; devoted son of the late Sam and Sarah Lederman. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
