Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Beth Emet
1224 Dempster St.
Evanston, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Levin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Levin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Levin Obituary
Marvin Levin. Beloved husband of Sandra. Cherished father of Jamie Nierenberg, Stacy (Robert) Rivera, and Cheryl (John) Baumann. Proud grandfather of Aronn, Sydnei, and Zak. Dear brother of Marilyn Bard. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial service Sunday 1:30PM at Beth Emet, 1224 Dempster St., Evanston. Contributions to the would be appreciated. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now