Marvin Levin. Beloved husband of Sandra. Cherished father of Jamie Nierenberg, Stacy (Robert) Rivera, and Cheryl (John) Baumann. Proud grandfather of Aronn, Sydnei, and Zak. Dear brother of Marilyn Bard. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial service Sunday 1:30PM at Beth Emet, 1224 Dempster St., Evanston. Contributions to the would be appreciated. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019