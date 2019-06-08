Marvin M. Boiko, 89. Beloved husband and best friend for 67 years of the late Sue Rene (nee Mutchnik); devoted father of Howard Boiko, Robert (Jane) Boiko, Glen (Leslie) Boiko, and Barbara (Dan Remish); cherished "Kapa" of Evan, Seth and Adam Boiko and Madeline, Emma and Nick Remish; son of the late Earl and Idelle Boiko. Marv completed his chemistry degree at Northwestern University while raising his young family. He went on to invent products that were "green" non toxic and food grade chemicals for cleaning potable water systems. His goal in the early 1960's was to create safe products that would not harm users or children that would accidentally ingest these household cleaning products. For over five decades the products have been used by consumers and professionals, saving numerous lives. The environment was of concern as well. His business, Tri-Bros Chemical, was named for his sons at the time. He was one of the founders of Northwest Suburban Congregation. He was one of the original clarinetists recruited by the Skokie Symphony in 1962. More recently, he served on the Board of the Northbrook Symphony. His love of family, zest for storytelling, and keen sense of humor as well as his community contributions will not be forgotten and he will be deeply missed. Private family services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah Hospital Medical Research. For info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 8 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary