Marvin M. Piasecki
Hi Marv, It's been one year since you went away. To say we miss you is an Understatement. Our sorrow has turned to joy comforted in our a Faith knowing you are in Heaven. There is no more suffering and you are Embraced by Our Lord. You are a cherished husband, Father, son and brother and I am so blessed to be with you through the passed 53 years. You always put the needs of others ahead of your own and lived as Jesus taught, "Love one another as I have loved you". LOVE is a bond that death can never break. Rest In Peace, my sweetheart!

Fondly, Dads Girls

Darlene, Mandy and Lori.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
