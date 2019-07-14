Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Westlawn Cemetery (Westlake section)
7801 W. Montrose Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Victor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin M. Victor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin M. Victor Obituary
Marvin M. Victor, age 94 Beloved husband for 70 years of Blanche, nee Speyer, cherished father of Gayle Victor, Steve (Jan) Victor and Nancy (Matthew) Hall, loving grandfather of Jessica Victor (Diego) Macera, Joshua Victor, Julianne Hall and Shannon Hall and great-grandchild Emilia, dear brother of Inez (the late Harry) Kaplan, Herbert (Marlene) Victor and the late Joseph (Mary) Victor, fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Graveside services Tuesday 10:30 am at Westlawn Cemetery (Westlake section), 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge. Contributions in Marvin's name to Chick Evans Scholarship Fund would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or

www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now