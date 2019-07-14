|
Marvin M. Victor, age 94 Beloved husband for 70 years of Blanche, nee Speyer, cherished father of Gayle Victor, Steve (Jan) Victor and Nancy (Matthew) Hall, loving grandfather of Jessica Victor (Diego) Macera, Joshua Victor, Julianne Hall and Shannon Hall and great-grandchild Emilia, dear brother of Inez (the late Harry) Kaplan, Herbert (Marlene) Victor and the late Joseph (Mary) Victor, fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Graveside services Tuesday 10:30 am at Westlawn Cemetery (Westlake section), 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge. Contributions in Marvin's name to Chick Evans Scholarship Fund would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or
www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019