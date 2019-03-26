Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Marvin P. Loeb, age 92, of Mission Viejo, CA, formerly of Chicago; corporate executive and entrepreneur; beloved husband for 66 years of the late Rhoda M. Loeb, nee Finck; loving father of Jacki (Bruce) Barron, Marcia (Glenn) Yeik, Wendy (Derek) Whiston, and Alan Loeb; dear grandfather of Emma (Selwyn), Jamie, Samantha, Hui Hui, Jared, and Lilly; cherished brother of the late Helen Loeb. Service Thursday, 10:00 a.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019
