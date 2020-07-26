1/1
Marvin P. Luckman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Honorable Marvin P. Luckman, 87. Beloved husband of Gail Sanders Luckman. Loving father of Carey (Elizabeth) Luckman, Terry (Christina) Luckman, Kathleen Leigh, Laura (Daniel Kelber) Luckman Kelber, William (Lisa Cha) Luckman, Matt Romain. Proud grandfather of Julie (Timothy) Gabel, Rebecca (Christopher Kalicki) Luckman-Kalicki, Jon (Jenn) Luckman, Lisa (Brian) Myeroff, Andrew Luckman, Zacheriah Reed, Molly (Brendan) Bonham, Madison, Dane, Princess, Boa Luckman and the late Danielle Reed. Cherished great grandfather of Abigail, Dylan, Caden, Paxton and Lilliene. Dear brother of Jerry (Jane) Luckman. Marvin was a child of The Great Depression, yet with a tough spirit and powerful work ethic. His beloved mother instilled in him a true love of opera which carried through his entire life. A superior athlete, he earned seven varsity letters at Von Steuben High School and was the goalkeeper on a championship soccer team there. Marv loved sports, as a fan and as a participant. He was a lifelong fan of his beloved White Sox and Bears. Marv was a water skier when younger, and capably played football in the Army, and played softball in Grant Park well past the age at which his contemporaries had retired from the sport. Marv was a superb pool player, with a steady hand and calculating eye. That calculating ability served him well at the dice tables in Las Vegas each spring, as well as wagering on sports, and his fantasy baseball team each season. After his great love of his family, Marvin's true joy was his nearly three decades of service as a well-respected judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County, and over that entire time Judge Luckman looked forward to going to work each day. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lyric Opera, www.lyricopera.org, Anti Defamation League, www.adl.org and the Michael I. Jacobson Memorial Gomle Fund, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, www.gomlefund.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved