Honorable Marvin P. Luckman, 87. Beloved husband of Gail Sanders Luckman. Loving father of Carey (Elizabeth) Luckman, Terry (Christina) Luckman, Kathleen Leigh, Laura (Daniel Kelber) Luckman Kelber, William (Lisa Cha) Luckman, Matt Romain. Proud grandfather of Julie (Timothy) Gabel, Rebecca (Christopher Kalicki) Luckman-Kalicki, Jon (Jenn) Luckman, Lisa (Brian) Myeroff, Andrew Luckman, Zacheriah Reed, Molly (Brendan) Bonham, Madison, Dane, Princess, Boa Luckman and the late Danielle Reed. Cherished great grandfather of Abigail, Dylan, Caden, Paxton and Lilliene. Dear brother of Jerry (Jane) Luckman. Marvin was a child of The Great Depression, yet with a tough spirit and powerful work ethic. His beloved mother instilled in him a true love of opera which carried through his entire life. A superior athlete, he earned seven varsity letters at Von Steuben High School and was the goalkeeper on a championship soccer team there. Marv loved sports, as a fan and as a participant. He was a lifelong fan of his beloved White Sox and Bears. Marv was a water skier when younger, and capably played football in the Army, and played softball in Grant Park well past the age at which his contemporaries had retired from the sport. Marv was a superb pool player, with a steady hand and calculating eye. That calculating ability served him well at the dice tables in Las Vegas each spring, as well as wagering on sports, and his fantasy baseball team each season. After his great love of his family, Marvin's true joy was his nearly three decades of service as a well-respected judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County, and over that entire time Judge Luckman looked forward to going to work each day. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lyric Opera, www.lyricopera.org
, Anti Defamation League, www.adl.org
and the Michael I. Jacobson Memorial Gomle Fund, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, www.gomlefund.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com