Marvin R. Schlichting, age 92, of Willow Springs, Forest Park, and River Forest; beloved husband of the late Jane; loving mother of Nancy (Robert) Blackwell and Greg (Kirstin) Schlichting; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Evan (Shelbie) and Tara Blackwell, and Mason and Carson Schlichting; great-grandfather of Noah Robert Blackwell; dear brother of the late Henry, Glenn and Lorraine; fond uncle and great-uncle of many. Marv received his Bachelors degree in Mathematics from Valparaiso, his Masters from Notre Dame, and his PhD in Mathematics from the University of North Carolina. He was a lifelong educator who taught high school and college for many years, authored Mathematics textbooks, and loved coaching high school basketball. Visitation Wednesday July 29 from 10 a.m. until time of service 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1025 Lake St, Melrose Park. Interment Concordia Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store