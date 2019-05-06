|
Marvin R. Wortell, age 100, of Wilmette, founded Triton Industries in Chicago in 1961. He was an industrialist, master woodworker, avid sailor, biker, and a car enthusiast. Marvin always stayed curious. Beloved husband of Esther Wortell, nee Gerber; loving father of Susie (Rob) Uppole, Brent Wortell, Janet (Michael) Seigle and Holly Wortell; Grandfather of Rachel Wortell, Becca (Andrew) Bloom, Joe Wortell, Danny Seigle, David Seigle, Jeremy Seigle; devoted son of the late Lena and Josef Wortell; treasured uncle, cousin and friend to many. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Chicago Maritime Museum (www.chicagomaritimemuseum.org) appreciated. Funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 6, 2019