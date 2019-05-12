Marvin Richard "Curly" East died on April 10, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida at age 95. He was born in Denver Colorado on March 13, 1924 to Arthur Edward and Isabelle (Swofford) East. Curly grew up in Denver and his lifelong friendships include those from East Denver High School '42 and University of Colorado and Beta Theta Pi Fraternity Class of 1950. Curly served in the U.S. Army 110th AAA Battery C in WWII including D-Day at Omaha Beach and the Battle of the Bulge. For years he attended reunions of these classes and organizations.Curly met his wife, Betsy (nee Norris) at CU Boulder. They married and lived in Kenilworth, Illinois for the next 45 years. Curly spent most of his career as Vice President of the Walter Norris Engineering Corp where he was a manufacturers' rep for hydraulics and pneumatics. He displayed a strong work ethic and told some of his best stories about his many youth and collegiate jobs including drug store and newspaper deliveries on his bicycle, digging the Moffat tunnel and trailblazing on horseback.Curly is predeceased in death by his wife Betsy Norris East, son Andrew Norris (Kathleen) East, and brother Justin G. East. He is survived by his children Melissa Clinton East, Richard Norris (Mary) East, Lydia Porter East (John) Engstrom, and grandchildren Andrew Holland East, Mathew Norris East, Elizabeth Porter East and William O'Neill East. As a parent Curly was active in the Boy Scouts, Little League Baseball, and the Kenilworth Union Church. He enjoyed curling at the GlenView Country Club. After Betsy died in 1995, Curly returned to Denver. An avid fly fisherman and snow skier all his life, Curly and his family enjoyed their vacation home at Ouray Ranch in Granby, Colorado on the Colorado River. In his later years, Curly spent the winters in Vero Beach, Florida. He attended the Vero Beach Community Church and the Wellshire Presbyterian Church in Denver.Curly will be remembered for his booming voice, his straightforward personality and his unfiltered Camel cigarettes. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 4 PM at the Kenilworth Union Church, 211 Kenilworth Avenue, Kenilworth IL 60043. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Curly may be directed to the Kenilworth Union Church or the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge Association, Education and Scholarship Program, PO Box 27430, Philadelphia PA 19118.An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary