Marvin Rosett, age 92. Beloved husband and life partner of the late Sylvia nee Kaplan for 69 years. Loving father of Bonnie (Richard) Meltzer and Dr. Phillip (Marilyn) Rosett. Proud "PopPop and Zayde" of Ari (Abbey) Meltzer, Cheryl (David) Ginsburg, Dr. Brian Rosett, Sara (Ross) Berman and Scott (Tracey) Rosett. Cherished "great Zayde" of Shaina, Evan, Mason, Shawn, Griffin, Cole, Elle and Sydney. Dear brother of the late Reanor (the late Sol) Miller. Fond brother-in-law of Nory Kominsky and Michael (Harriet) Kaplan. He was a wonderful uncle, great uncle and friend of many. He was a Past President and Chairman of the Board of AG Beth Israel. Service Sunday 1PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Westlawn. Memorials to the Jewish United Fund, 30 S. Wells St., Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019